Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1,385.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $114,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,945,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,789. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

