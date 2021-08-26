Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creative Planning owned 0.55% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,411,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.25. 3,350,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

