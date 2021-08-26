Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.36% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $2,766,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

VTV traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $141.23. 1,657,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,709. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

