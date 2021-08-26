Vanilla Network Price Hits $20.51 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.51 or 0.00043732 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $75,366.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.71 or 0.99875106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.01008246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06704199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 808,282 coins and its circulating supply is 661,767 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

