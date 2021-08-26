Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in August

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the July 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 326,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,827. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
