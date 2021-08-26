Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in August

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the July 29th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 326,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,827. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Vanstar Mining Resources alerts:

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.