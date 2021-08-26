Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($120.00).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €134.75 ($158.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Varta has a 1-year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €141.26.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.