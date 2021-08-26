VAULT (VAULT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.28 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.28 million and $1,607.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00010934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.76 or 1.00036888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01028032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.46 or 0.06457956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 443,979 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

