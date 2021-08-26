Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Up 820.0% in August

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Vectura Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.