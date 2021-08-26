Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Up 820.0% in August

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Vectura Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.