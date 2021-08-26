Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.57 or 1.00002187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.04 or 0.00488529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00367165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.95 or 0.00847248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

