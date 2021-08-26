Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.