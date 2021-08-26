Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.94.
VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.
In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
VTR opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.
