Venus One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.59 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.46 or 0.00069177 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $347.76 million and approximately $38.59 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,850.33 or 0.99853062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.49 or 0.00610607 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,714,362 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.