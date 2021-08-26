Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Capitalization Tops $33.24 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $33.24 million and $557,841.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00754308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00098063 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars.

