VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.12.

VEON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 402,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

