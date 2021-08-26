VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.12.
VEON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 402,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
