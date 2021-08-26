VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.92. VEON shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 140,629 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VEON by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 2,894,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 652,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 150,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 137,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

