VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.92. VEON shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 140,629 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.