VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.70 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VEON. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $9,055,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

