VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.70 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VEON. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.
Shares of VEON opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
