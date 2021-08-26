VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $2,805.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,854.60 or 0.99926064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00037994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009759 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,952,913 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

