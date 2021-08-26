VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $9,761.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.05 or 0.99956683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00069679 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,951,541 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

