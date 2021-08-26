Veritaseum 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,282.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $18.97 or 0.00040398 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $40.77 million and approximately $1,282.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00756615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097558 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

