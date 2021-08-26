Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $33.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.47 billion and the lowest is $32.38 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $31.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $135.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

