Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 86.3% in August

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 29th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Verus International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 317,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,928. Verus International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.
