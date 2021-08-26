Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 86.3% in August

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 29th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Verus International stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 317,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,928. Verus International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

