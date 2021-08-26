VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $61.48 million and $39,249.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00121584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00154697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.96 or 0.99807694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.01016264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.96 or 0.06438511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,950,869 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

