Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $69.03. 2,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 442,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.