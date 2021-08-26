Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 237,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,883. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

