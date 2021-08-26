ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,906,344. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

