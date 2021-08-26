VIBE (VIBE) Trading 41.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $44,951.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00755449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097569 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

