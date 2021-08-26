Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $248,500.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $124.99.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vicor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.