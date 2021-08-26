Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 294,437 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.60% of Kennametal worth $78,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.