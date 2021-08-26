Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 315,664 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Avnet worth $80,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Avnet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avnet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

