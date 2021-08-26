Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Columbia Banking System worth $89,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of COLB opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

