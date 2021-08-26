Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,888 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Fox Factory worth $81,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $155.14 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

