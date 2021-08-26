Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 139,936 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $78,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $115,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

