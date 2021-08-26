Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,167 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $74,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $192.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.