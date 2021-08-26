Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 975,571 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 924.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of The Trade Desk worth $83,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 897.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

