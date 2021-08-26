Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Mueller Industries worth $79,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232,170 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.