Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $85,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $796.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $739.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $802.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.