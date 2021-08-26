Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 616.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863,149 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.14% of McGrath RentCorp worth $81,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGRC opened at $69.36 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

