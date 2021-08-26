Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of ResMed worth $79,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

NYSE RMD opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $290.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock worth $12,734,901. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

