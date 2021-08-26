Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $76,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

ZM stock opened at $337.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

