Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $75.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of General Mills worth $75,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.