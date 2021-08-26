Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.47 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.25% of Fabrinet worth $79,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

