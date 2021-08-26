Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $81.41 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.22% of Lakeland Financial worth $81,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after buying an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after buying an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

