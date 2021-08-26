Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $82.25 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Autodesk worth $82,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.85.

ADSK stock opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.