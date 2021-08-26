Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.04 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,699 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Humana worth $87,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

NYSE HUM opened at $406.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

