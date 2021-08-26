Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.19 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of LHC Group worth $87,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.