Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $89.26 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,888,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Aflac worth $89,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

