Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Hyatt Hotels worth $89,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,563,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock worth $26,177,893 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H opened at $75.09 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

