Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Avantor worth $71,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,439 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,500 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

