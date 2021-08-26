Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of ONE Gas worth $79,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

