Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,758 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $78,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI opened at $437.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

