Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 18,098 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.94% of Alamo Group worth $89,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 84.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,155,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $395,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,533 shares in the company, valued at $36,002,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $444,600.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,067 shares of company stock worth $3,970,635. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

